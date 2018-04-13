Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion defender Stephen Warnock has confirmed he will retire from playing at the end of the season.

The former England international - who is currently on loan away from the Pirelli Stadium at League One Bradford City - announced his decision over social media today (Friday).

In doing so, Warnock becomes the second Albion defender of the week to decide to stop playing at the end of the campaign, with Shaun Barker also calling time on his career in the days since Tuesday's defeat to Hull City.

His contract with the Brewers was due to expire in the summer.

"It's every player's hardest moment in football - to hang up their boots!" Warnock said on Twitter.

"It's not been an easy decision, but this season will be my last as a professional.

"I'd like to thank the staff at Liverpool FC, especially Steve Heighway, Dave Shannon and Hughie McCauley for their belief in me, especially after my injuries.

"Two of my dreams came true, to pull on the famous red jersey of Liverpool and to also wear the white of England.

"I'm lucky to have represented and captained some of the biggest clubs in England, and this I'm very proud of.

"Thank you to all the fans of the clubs I represented.

"I still feel I have a lot to offer the game and give back, so I'm excited for what lies ahead."

Warnock joined Albion in the summer on a one-year deal and would have been out of contract in the summer.

With more than 200 appearances under his belt at Liverpool, Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers, the 36-year-old was a regular starter in the early stages of the campaign and scored in the 2-1 home win over Fulham.

But the last of his 15 Brewers appearances came in November, and he will see out the last month of his final season on loan with the Bantams.