Nigel Clough is not expecting "too much" interest in striker Liam Boyce during the summer transfer window at Burton Albion.

The Northern Ireland international played an important role in Albion's late surge for Championship safety as they were relegated on the final day, scoring twice in the final month and providing an important attacking platform as the Brewers' lone striker.

Boyce's first season in English football, after becoming Burton's club-record signing last summer, was decimated by an ACL injury suffered in pre-season.

And while Clough recognises the impact the former Ross County man has had in recent months after making his debut in February, he feels that long spell on the sidelines could affect some interest that may be shown in Boyce.

"I think with him only being fit for two months, we don't expect too much," said Clough of the 26-year-old, who has another two years left on his current deal with the Brewers.

"It'll be very much on his CV before, although I think he has proven in recent Championship games what a good player he is.

"But I would think that people will want to see him, make sure he's 100 per cent fit and everything.

"So we don't expect too much with him.

"Obviously he's got international aspirations, and the good thing is that Will Grigg was still picked for Northern Ireland in League One (with Wigan Athletic).

"I don't know how to phrase it, but England wouldn't pick a player from League One, but Northern Ireland would."

Lucas Akins is another of Albion's 16 players currently under contract.

The former Stevenage man enjoyed another positive campaign in the Championship and was named the club's supporters and players' player of the year.

"Lucas is the potential one, I suppose," added Clough when discussing possible interest in players.

"He's had a good two seasons in the Championship.

"But he's got two years left on his contract (Akins' current deal expires in June 2019).

"So like all the deals, it would have to be a very good deal for the club.

"Unless that is the case, and it's the case with everybody, unless it's the right deal for the club, nobody will go."