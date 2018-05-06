Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's fairytale stay in the Championship came to an end in a style that only football can serve up today.

The Brewers were only five minutes away from pulling off a remarkable escape act at Preston North End in the final game of the season, only for Bolton Wanderers to score twice in their game against Nottingham Forest to leapfrog Albion in the table.

Burton also conceded in injury time as they chased a crucial winner, leaving them two points adrift of safety as the final whistle sounded in a 2-1 defeat.

It is the first time the club has been relegated since 1977, and brings to an end their against-the-odds time in English football's second tier.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Nearly 2,000 Brewers fans were in the away end at Preston and made incredible noise throughout the game as they looked to roar their side onto another famous achievement.

And despite the eventual outcome, long-time Albion fan Anton Williams is still full of pride for his club.

"A rollercoaster of emotions yet again in 90 minutes," he said.

"It’s been a ride, but I’m so proud to be a Burton Albion fan.

"From non-league to the Championship, the journey has only ever been up, but to have those good times sometimes you have got to have bad.

"We will be back fighting, one bad season in how many years? Not many clubs can say that."

Albion chairman Ben Robinson has been at the helm of the club through its inexorable rise through the divisions and into the Championship.

As ever, he was in attendance at Deepdale to watch the Brewers fall behind, then level things up through Hope Akpan's brilliant goal, and then eventually fall short as Louis Moult gave Preston the win and Bolton proved victorious at the Macron Stadium.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The chairman never allows himself to get carried away by Albion's fate, whatever that may be - and he was philosophical in defeat at Preston.

"For a few minutes before the end of the game, it looked as though we were going to survive," said the Brewers chief.

"That is football, isn't it?

"Forest unfortunately didn't beat Bolton! All credit to Bolton, they came back and secured the points.

"It means they stay in and we get relegated."

Burton endured some tough times during their second Championship season, including a run of seven months with victory at the Pirelli Stadium.

But they fought back brilliantly over recent weeks by winning three successive games to give themselves a chance on the final day.

And pride seemed to be the overriding emotion again for Brewers fans.

"So the Brewers Championship adventure is over after a rollercoaster of an afternoon," said Ian Hawkins, Burton's PA announcer at the Pirelli.

"It was the agony of going behind, the ecstasy of Hope Akpan’s equaliser and then the despair of knowing that events elsewhere were snatching Albion’s survival away from them.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"It’s been a fantastic time to be a Brewers fan in the second tier of English football.

"Relegation hurts and it’s the first time we’ve experienced it in over 40 years, but with it comes the chance to regroup and go again next season.

"Still Burton Albion FC and very proud."