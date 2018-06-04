Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion fans have overwhelmingly backed calls for the option of safe standing at the Pirelli Stadium.

Of the Brewers supporters surveyed, 96% said they would want the choice of sitting or standing as part of the matchday experience.

That compares to 94% of fans who were asked across the country, according to a recent EFL survey.

The survey received more than 33,000 responses in less than two weeks and is part of the ‘Stand up for Choice’ campaign, aimed at understanding the views of fans of EFL clubs.

Standing is already in place in three terraced stands at the Pirelli Stadium.

“We are delighted that our fans back our position – that all supporters should have the choice of whether to stand or sit at football matches,” Burton Albion commercial director Fleur Robinson told the club’s official website.

“We proved in our two Championship seasons that standing can indeed be safe and we know our fans enjoy the atmosphere that provides.

“Many supporters enjoy standing at matches which means clubs may have to invest in facilities that become under-utilised.

“We know that both home and away fans have enjoyed the experience of watching football at the Pirelli Stadium given the choice to stand or sit.”

The EFL survey revealed 69% of those who responded would prefer to stand at a match, with 47% saying they would attend more games if licensed standing was available.

League One rivals Shrewsbury Town made history last month as they became the first English side to start installing rail seating at their ground.