Burton Albion fans have reacted to the news that Tom Naylor is to depart the club for Portsmouth when his current deal expires.

Naylor has agreed a three-year-contract with Pompey, and will link up with his new club at the end of the month.

The former Derby County man, who made the move to the Pirelli Stadium from Pride Park in 2015, established himself as a fan favourite with his stoppage time goal against Gillingham that put the Brewers on the brink of promotion to the Championship two years ago.

Naylor then helped Albion stay in the division at the first attempt, but was part of the squad that were relegated last season despite several stellar performances in midfield and defence from the 26-year-old.

And the Albion faithful have let their feelings be known on the departure of their talisman.

Simon Newton : "This is bad news for the club."

Edward Walker : "Will go down as a club icon of recent times. Portsmouth have got themselves a very hard working and versatile player."

Thomas Bowring : "Unbelievable. Good luck Tom. Good work Nigel Clough to try and keep him."

Harry Timms : "Big loss but good luck Naylor, will never forgot that last minute goal against Gillingham."

Bradley Parker : "Wish you all the best at Pompey. A great servant to our club, professional on and off the pitch. See you next season."

Gords : "Bit of a big loss losing Naylor. Hopefully the recruitment is good this year, feel like he’s not the only one we’re going to lose."

Oli Large : "Gutted to see Tom Naylor leaving, a proper club player and was my player of the season. Will never forget that last minute header against Gillingham to practically gain us promotion."

Andrew Jones "In Clough I trust. Well done. Thanks for everything Tom. It's not your fault you were left out for so long and came back too late. As a relegated Championship club we can't offer much. You should and will return to the Championship."

Darren : "Absolutely gutted. His goal against Gillingham will forever be ingrained in my mind as it was the last goal my Nan saw at a Burton match before she passed away. Hope his successes continue with Pompey and that he has a long and illustrious career ahead."