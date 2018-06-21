Burton Albion will know where their League One journey begins and ends when the EFL fixtures are released this morning (9am).

The Brewers are preparing for only their second ever campaign in English football's third tier - and they are hopeful of making a push to bounce straight back into the Championship.

They will find out how their fixture list looks when the full schedules for the Championship, League One and League Two are confirmed today.

Who will Albion tackle on the opening day? Will their Boxing Day fixture be at the Pirelli Stadium or on the road?

We will have all the news and reactions to Burton's fixtures below.

