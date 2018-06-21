Burton Albion will know where their League One journey begins and ends when the EFL fixtures are released this morning (9am).
The Brewers are preparing for only their second ever campaign in English football's third tier - and they are hopeful of making a push to bounce straight back into the Championship.
They will find out how their fixture list looks when the full schedules for the Championship, League One and League Two are confirmed today.
Who will Albion tackle on the opening day? Will their Boxing Day fixture be at the Pirelli Stadium or on the road?
We will have all the news and reactions to Burton's fixtures below.
Get in touch and have your say via our Twitter or Facebook pages.
Longest and shortest away trips
The Brewers had plenty of short away jaunts during their two-year stop in the Championship, going to places like Derby County, Nottingham Forest, Birmingham City and Aston Villa.
Next season, travelling Albion fans can expect a few longer trips.
Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park is the furthest from the Pirelli Stadium - that’s an eye-opening 480-mile round trip.
Portsmouth away is next up, with Fratton Park about 180 miles from the Pirelli.
Albion’s nearest neighbours in the third tier are Walsall, 37 miles down the road, while Coventry City’s Ricoh Arena is 42 miles away.
Relishing return trips?
There will be plenty of familiar trips for Brewers fans in 2018-19, to places they’ve not been for a couple of seasons or more.
But is the return to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light one near the top of your list for next season?
What a game Albion were involved there in April...
Not long now!
In just over an hour-and-a-half, we’ll know where the Brewers are heading on the opening day of the new League One season - and where the regular season will finish too.
New season moves a step closer
The World Cup has been pretty entertaining so far, right?
But let’s not deny that we are already looking ahead to the new EFL season too - and it’s going to feel a step closer this morning.
The full EFL fixtures are released at 9am, so we will soon know where Burton Albion begin their 2018-19 campaign in League One.
Make sure to stay with us throughout the morning...