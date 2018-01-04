Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion want to keep themselves in the winning habit as they head to Birmingham City in the FA Cup on Saturday (3pm).

The Brewers head to St Andrew's for their third-round tie on the back of three wins from their last five games in the Championship.

Their record before the 1-0 victory at Bolton Wanderers on December 16 was one victory in their previous 13 League outings.

It has been an impressive - and crucial - turnaround from Nigel Clough's side, with the Brewers' players full of confidence as their cup journey begins for 2017/18.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The Burton focus is on maintaining that momentum - and Clough knows as well as anyone how important it can be to keep that winning ball rolling, in league or cup.

"It's just winning, or not losing, is a good habit to get into," he said.

"At Sheffield United, we went bottom of the league on February 1.

"Then we went to Fulham in a cup replay and won 1-0 in the 119th minute, and then ended up finishing seventh in the league, just outside the play-offs, and getting to the semi-final.

"It's just a good habit to get into, winning games.

"You saw Sheffield Wednesday on Monday - they've lost five out of six.

"They've got injuries, they are losing games, they've lost their manager.

(Image: Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

"It's very difficult to stop that sort of run when you're in it."

Albion will not be the only side in high spirits at St Andrew's this weekend, though.

Steve Cotterill's Blues recorded their first back-to-back wins of the campaign by beating Leeds United and Reading around the turn of the year, and they have clinched seven points from their last four games.

For that reason, Clough is envisaging a different test to the one they might have faced a fortnight before.

"Last time we played them here (when Burton won 2-1), we saw Harry Redknapp, but now Steve Cotterill, who we know well, is turning things around there," he added.

"I think if we'd have played them 10 days ago, you'd be facing a different Birmingham side to the one we will on Saturday.

"Two consecutive wins and clean sheets, by all accounts they were very, very good at Reading on Tuesday night.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

"They'll be as confident as any team in the league at the moment."

The Brewers and the Blues currently make up two thirds of the Championship relegation zone as league action takes a break for a week, with Albion adrift of safety on goal difference alone and Birmingham a point shy of that.

So does Clough think either team can strike a psychological blow with victory in the FA Cup this weekend?

"I don't know on that, I don't know what effect it will have," said the Albion boss.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

"I just think that whoever gets through will gain more confidence, that's all.

"I don't think we'll have any great edge over each other.

"We've got to go there in the league later on this season, that might be helped if we can get a positive result.

"Although I don't think we fear going anywhere away from home at the moment with our form.

"I'm not sure it'll have too much effect, apart from a little bit of confidence."