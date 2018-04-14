Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says Burton Albion had forgotten just what it felt like to win on home soil after they ended their seven-month wait for a Pirelli Stadium victory at the expense of neighbours Derby County.

No fewer than 210 days after the 2-1 triumph over Fulham, goals from Liam Boyce, Luke Murphy and Lucas Akins secured the Brewers a deserved win to keep alive their Championship survival hopes.

The gap between themselves and safety is five points with only three games to go, although the prospect of clashes with relegation rivals Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers in the next two makes it a little more intriguing still.

Against the Rams, Albion showed an intensity and work-rate that harked back to some of the most memorable victories of last season.

But Clough believes his side have deserved more of those results much more recently, even if it has taken them a full seven months to break that home hoodoo in some style.

"We felt as though we've deserved a home victory in the last six or seven weeks against the likes of Millwall, Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest, and we didn't get the break," said the Burton boss.

"We got a few breaks today, but our hard work saw us through in the end.

"The only thing that restricts us is this terrible home record that we've had, where we hadn't won for I don't know how logng.

"We've forgotten that feeling of how good it feels to come in (after a win).

"The players are a little bit quiet in there, they seriously can't remember the last time we won at home."

The 3-1 win was some response to a poor 5-0 humbling at the hands of Hull City only four days earlier, with each and every player showing the desire of a team who still believe they can survive in this division.

For Clough, one man personified that effort perfectly.

"We didn't create and didn't play anywhere near as well as we have done at times," added Clough.

"Even against Hull the other night, I thought we played more fluently at times and lost 5-0, we were just punished.

"Today, we battled away, got a couple of chances, half-chances and put them away.

"I thought Liam Boyce's centre-forward display typified the team."