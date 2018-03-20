The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion's Championship survival mission hinges on their final eight games after the international break.

The Brewers' 3-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday leaves them in 23rd place on 30 points, three points away from safety.

Birmingham City's 3-0 defeat of Hull City - Garry Monk's first win as boss at St Andrew's - has moved the Blues level on 33 points with Barnsley, as the battle for survival heats up down the home straight.

Still, only nine points separates Burton from Hull in 18th, with 24 points up for grabs between now and the end of the season.

Crucially for Albion, they still have to play four relegation rivals in Hull, Birmingham, Bolton Wanderers and rock-bottom Sunderland.

So can Nigel Clough's side upset the odds once again to book a third successive season in the Championship, or will the task prove too much?

