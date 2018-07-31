Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On the eve of another Burton Albion season, this one has a slightly different feel to it.

The Brewers head into a League campaign off the back of a relegation for the first time since 1977, opening their League One fixtures against Rochdale on Saturday (3pm).

So it would be no surprise if fans were settling into their seats at the Pirelli Stadium unsure what to expect from Nigel Clough's side this season, following their demotion from the Championship.

For arguably the first time in their Football League history, Albion head into a season with genuine expectation. As one of the three sides to have been relegated from the division above, that expectation comes no matter who you are.

Clough, and more recently Ben Turner, have moved to temper those expectations. What the aims are of the club this season, they will be kept private. Clough and co won't want to heap pressure on a side that have had enough of it over the past couple of seasons.

The best way to alleviate that pressure, of course, is to open the campaign with a win. Albion's last campaign at this level - now only their second - saw them garner 15 points out of a possible 18 in August.

A similar return would certainly be most welcome for Clough and his charges.

Momentum is going to be key - teams can feel the effects of relegation the following season just as teams ride the wave of promotion the following season - just as Albion did three years ago.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

It's very much a journey into unchartered territory for the Brewers - the experience of bouncing back from relegation, consolidating their place in the League, or avoiding a disastrous double-drop - they haven't been through this for a number of years.

What Albion do have, though, is a core of a very good, and experienced, League One players. There's no doubting that, while Albion were conquering big scalps in the Championship, Clough and chairman Ben Robinson's minds will have always been preparing for this day.

Alongside Lucas Akins, Damien McCrory and Marcus Harness - who have been to the Championship and back with the club, there's Kyle McFadzean, Jamie Allen and Matty Lund - three experienced players at League One level.

That's without mentioning the up-and-coming talent in Joe Sbarra and Ben Fox, who will be expected to play a part this season.

Liam Boyce, who will be eager to prove himself this season having seen his debut in English football cruelly decimated by injury, will be a handful for any defence at this level.

But, while football is full of knee-jerk reactions, this iteration of the Brewers cannot be judged until they have adapted to the change in pace, and proposition, of League One football.

Having said that, a fast start will certainly not go amiss. The only memories the Pirelli faithful will have of League One football is a blistering start that ended in promotion.

What will we see this time? Who knows, but it's going to be an exciting journey nonetheless.