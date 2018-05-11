Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England's under-17s will face Norway at Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium in the European Under-17s Championship quarter-finals on Sunday (6pm kick-off).

The Young Lions were beaten 1-0 by Switzerland last night to miss out on top spot in Group A to Italy.

But courtesy of previous wins over the Italians and Israel, Steve Cooper's side have qualified for the last eight in second place, meaning they will face Group B winners Norway on the Brewers' home turf on Sunday evening.

The Norwegians have already shown their quality in East Staffordshire, beating Sweden 2-1 at the Pirelli on Monday.

(Image: Ryan Browne for The FA/SilverHub)

Tickets for the quarter-final can now be purchased from Burton Albion by calling 01283 565938 or by visiting the club shop.

Prices are £5 for adults and £2.50 for under-17s, students and seniors.

Tickets for all remaining fixtures can be purchased at www.thefa.com/tickets, with venues for the remaining quarter-final fixtures to be finalised once the group stage is completed tonight.

Following a successful start to the tournament, The FA have been working alongside local schools to engage children in the area.

The FA's tournament manager Andy Carter said: "Before the tournament started our strategy alongside UEFA was to engage the local communities and get children coming to the matches to watch the stars of the future.

"We've had nearly 25,000 supporters attend the championships so far and the support has been fantastic, and we hope this continues tomorrow and across the weekend."