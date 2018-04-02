Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Football is a game of fine margins - and Nigel Clough knows those margins went against his Burton Albion side as they saw two points slip through their grasp against Middlesbrough.

Leading 1-0 heading into the 90th minute against the play-off-chasing visitors, Clough and his team saw Jack Harrison's close-range lob strike the crossbar and bounce back into the path of Britt Assombalonga, who was able to nod home from point-blank range and deny the Brewers a first victory since September at the Pirelli Stadium.

That was one of only three shots on target for Boro, whose eye-opening attacking threats were well managed by Burton following Marvin Sordell's clinical sixth-minute opener.

And not for the first time, Clough believes fortune did not favour his side when they needed it most as they were kept five points adrift of safety with six games remaining.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It was an unbelievable effort from the players today, and a quality performance as well," said the Brewers boss.

"We were extremely unfortunate not to win the game.

"Everything (impressed about the performance). The way we started the game, the way we took the game to Boro, then the way we defended and restricted them to, I can't really remember them having a chance.

"And then for them to score in the 90th minute with one that has just looped off the bar, half-an-inch either way and it goes over the bar or we clear it.

"It's incredibly unfortunate today not to win that game."

While the Brewers scored with their first shot of the game - Sordell's first goal since November, thanks to good work from the brilliant Lloyd Dyer - they had other chances to seize total control of the game.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Efforts inside the box were blocked, crosses just missed their man - and £15m man Assombalonga ultimately made sure those opportunities came back to bite the Brewers, despite some brave and committed defence.

"We had chances to make it two, that was the only thing I thought we should've done better to go and get that second goal," added Clough.

"We had enough situations today, nothing dropped for us in the penalty area, with shots and crosses getting blocked.

"We should've just gone and got that second goal.

"But it was a good goal we scored early on, we thought Lloyd would be key today, getting at their full-back.

"He put a good cross in, and it was a good finish by Marvin.

"It should've been enough for the three points."