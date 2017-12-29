Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's squad is close to full fitness for Saturday's clash with Norwich City - but Nigel Clough is preparing to juggle his resources with two games in 48 hours.

The Canaries' visit to the Pirelli Stadium for the final game of 2017 precedes Albion's trip to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday on New Year's Day, with both kicking off at 3pm.

They are the third and fourth outings of a busy nine-day period for the Brewers that began with the 2-1 win at Reading on December 23 and saw Leeds United leave the Pirelli with all three points on Boxing Day.

Clough anticipates there being "one or two players" who will not be able to play against both Norwich and Wednesday, with the Brewers boss having to keep one eye on his plans for the second of those games.

But barring long-term absentee Liam Boyce and Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Joe Mason – still recovering from an acutely inflamed appendix – the Brewers boss may have a full list of players to choose from - and the versatility of the Albion squad could prove crucial.

"Playing December 23 and December 26, there were a few tired after the first one, never mind playing Boxing Day as well!" said Clough.

"As much as we are totally focusing on the game against Norwich, it's inevitable that you have to have one eye on the game on Monday.

"Because there will be one or two players who won't be able to do both.

"There's no travelling, that's good. We had a long trek back from Reading, but the Christmas fixtures have been kind to us in that way.

"But it's still two in 48 hours. Even an evening kick-off helps you with the second game. With it being two 3pm games, it's a big ask."

Midfielder Matty Lund has not featured in a matchday squad for Albion since the 2-0 home loss to Sunderland on November 25, with illness recently ruling him out of contention.

The Northern Ireland international is now doing extra work after training as he looks to return to full fitness.

"One of the challenges is keeping the other lads up to speed and distances, running-wise, fitness-wise," added Clough.

"His (Lund's) stats have been down a little bit, just in the last week or so.

"It'll be the disappointment of being left out, but also it will be the illness where I think he's still getting back up to fitness.

"You have no games to play him in, reserve or otherwise, so he's just doing extra after training.

"Other than that, there's just one or two knocks and niggles as always, just trying to juggle the team between the two games."