Nigel Clough says Burton Albion's starting XI for Saturday's League One season opener against Rochdale won't be decided until later on in the week.

The Brewers' pre-season has been severely disrupted by injuries to first-team players, with seven missing for the final pre-season match against Cardiff Cit, a 5-1 defeat, at the weekend.

New signings Scott Fraser and David Templeton were among those who missed the visit of Cardiff, with Albion down to the bear bones naming four outfield players on the bench that included academy defender Ben Hart and trialist Elliot Hodge.

And it's going to go right to the wire in terms of figuring out who is going to be available for the first game of the season.

"It's been a frustrating four weeks in lots of ways, not an ideal pre-season preparation, but I think all of the lads came through the Cardiff game last week, which is important," Clough said.

"The seven that missed it, none of them are ruled in but none of them are ruled out at the moment.

"We had the eleven outfield training on Tuesday and we hope to get a few more back in on Wednesday morning and then we'll see who's available on froday.

"It'll go right to the day before."

Albion's lack of fit first-team players is likely to hamper their tactical set up for the visit of Keith Hill's side.

Clough set his side up in a 4-3-3 formation against Cardiff, but that was borne out of necessity because of the players at his disposal.

So, naturally, his formation will be dictated by who is fit come Saturday morning.

"We just don't know until we know who is available injury-wise," he added.

"We're at the stage where they're all sort of close, but we can't say for cerytain.

"We're not hiding anything or keeping anything back. When you're four days before the season and you have eleven outfield (players) who trained on Monday, and one those is (trialist) Elliot Hodge, then you know you're going to be a little bit short and we can't commit to saying he's definitely going to be available.

"If not for the bench as much as anything so we don't have to out our fitness coach (Chris Beardsley) on there."