Nigel Clough admits Burton Albion's progress in the transfer market is "slow" and doesn't envisage any incomings before Saturday's season-opener against Rochdale.

The Brewers have signed Scott Fraser and David Templeton from Dundee United and Hamilton Academical this summer, both on free transfers, with Hope Akpan, Tom Flanagan and Tom Naylor leaving the club.

Clough confirmed after Saturday's pre-season friendly defeat to Cardiff City that they were hoping to bring fresh faces in on loan before the visit of Dale to the Pirelli Stadium this weekend.

But that scenario is now looking increasingly unlikely.

"Slow," Clough said of Albion's progress in the market. "We've made enquiries for three loan players at the moment.

"I don't think we'll be able to get any of those in before Saturday, so negotiations will continue for the next three or four weeks."

In terms of heading out the Pirelli exit door, that all hinges on the Brewers' activity in the market.

So far only Marcus Dinanga has left the club on loan, for Hartlepool United in the National League.

And while the club have fielded enquiries for players, nobody will leave unless someone comes in the opposite way.

"Nope, nothing at the moment," he added of possible outgoings. "There could be one going out - it all depends on somebody coming in.

"There has to be somebody coming in at the same time."