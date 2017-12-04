Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion Ladies suffered their second league defeat of the season, as they were defeated 5-1 by Sheffield United.

Charlotte Cresswell's goal wasn't enough to help November's newly-crowned FA Women's Premier League manager of the month Jack White get his reign off to a winning start.

The Brewers were handed an early blow as goalkeeper Victoria Wilsoncroft, who lined up for her first senior start, got injured in the warm up.

Right-back Hayleigh Sutton pulled on the 'keeper's jersey, with five minutes to go before kick-off as no substitute goalie was available.

It didn't look to have affected the Brewers too much as three minutes in, they were in front with birthday girl Cresswell slotting home after meeting Rebecca Milner's driven cross from the right.

However, fourth-place United did not let the set-back stop them from playing their passing game They attacked in waves, as they went in search of an equaliser.

A combination of captain Charlotte Worth and Milner cleared the ball away, as Burton began to soak up some pressure.

But the defence's resolve was broken 20 minutes in when Sheffield United got their first goal with an unstoppable finish, low through the crowds of yellow bodies that were trying to protect Sutton's goal.

The Brewers looked to get a foothold back in the game as Cresswell tried her luck from distance but she couldn't double her tally as it fell kindly for the ‘keeper to collect.

It was soon followed by two Blades goals before half-time.

Just after the interval, make shift 'keeper Sutton was called into action once again. She made a fine save, getting down to save from a long range shot that spun in.

But she couldn't do anything to save the next goals that followed, which put the final nails in the Brewers' coffin as they fell victim to United’s clinical nature.

Manager White said: "It's obviously disappointing to lose any match. Sheffield United are a very good side and we knew that we’d need to be at our best to get something from the game.

"I'm not keen on excuses and I don't want to take anything away from Sheffield United, who were worthy winners, but we had a very unfortunate series of events in the build-up to the match and during it that led to us being without many of our key players and only nine players on the pitch for much of the second half.

"Either way, we need to cope with what's thrown at us and I think that today was just too much for any club to deal with. Sheffield United rightly took advantage of our misfortune.

"I'd like to give a special mention to Hayleigh Sutton who played the whole match in goal and Jemma Grimadell, who covered every blade of grass on the pitch.

"I can assure our fans that we’ll be doing everything we can to get back to winning ways."