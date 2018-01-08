Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion Ladies fell to a 2-0 defeat against Loughborough Foxes in their first game of 2018.

Following a month's break since the 5-1 loss to Sheffield United, the Brewers were eager to get the first three points of the year on the board.

There were five changes from that game as Paris O'Connor, Sophie Liggins, Dani Reade, Amelia Robb and goalkeeper Erica Turner returned to the line-up.

With kick-off delayed by half an hour after a pitch inspection by the referee deemed the ground to be unplayable, the game was moved to another pitch.

Play got underway with the Brewers having the first chance of the game.

Top goal scorer Jordan Atkin made a darting run through the middle of the park, but her shot from 18-yards-out was just blocked by a defender.

Atkin was involved once again as there was a good interchange between the striker and Jemma Grimadell, but the latter's shot was hit wide of the post.

However in an evenly contested first half, Loughborough began to test Burton's defence.

Turner had to make a number of saves to deny Loughborough of their goal, with the Foxes starting to ask questions of their own.

There was an early substitution for the Brewers as Hayleigh Sutton came on for the injured Charlotte Cresswell.

Following the restart, Burton tried to get further up the pitch as Atkin played in Sutton - yet her shot was straight at the keeper.

As the pressure built on the defence, it was only for a last-ditch slide tackle from captain Charlotte Worth kept Loughborough out.

But the resilience was broken in the 71st minute with Chloe Young lobbing Turner from 25 yards out, before Loughborough doubled their lead nine minutes later through substitute Laura Dexter.

Following the loss, manager Jack White said: "Ultimately the result wasn't what we were hoping for, but I am pleased with our overall performance.

"We knew that Loughborough would be one of the better teams in our division and we made them work to the end for their victory.

"Our players all stuck to the instructions given to them and should be pleased with how well they did individually.

"We need to be better at linking the player's together on the pitch and today will put us on the right track to doing so.

"We had chances to take the lead and need to be more clinical with our finishing in the future.

"Our defence and goalkeeper did a great job at keeping the ball out of the net and I just wondered if it would be a day when we could get a game-winning goal for ourselves but it wasn't to be.

"As newcomers to the league, we know that our season will not be defined by results against teams at the very top of the league.

"Our target is to beat the rest of the teams and so far we have a 100% record of doing so.

"The top teams are a benchmark of where we want to be in future seasons and I have confidence that we'll get there sooner rather than later."