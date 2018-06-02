Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jordan Atkin's goalscoring feats have earned her the award of top scorer for Burton Albion Ladies' division.

Atkin picked up the award for Division One Midlands, scoring 29 goals in 22 League appearances for the Brewers, helping her side finish as the league runners-up in their inaugural Women's Premier League season.

Albion finished second, one point ahead of Sheffield United - who have been awarded a license for the newly-formed Women's Championship having seen their application be successful.

Loughborough Foxes finished 17 points ahead of the Brewers, topping the table by a distance.

Atkin's goals counted for over half of Albion's 54 for the season, with hat-tricks against Rotherham United and Birmingham and West Midlands likely to live long in the memory.

A successful season on the pitch for the Brewers' Ladies side was rounded off with the news that they were to depart from last season's venue for home matches, Stafford Rangers' Marstons Ground.

Tamworth FC's Lamb Ground will become the team's designated home venue next season, with a 66-mile round-trip from the Pirelli replaced with the somewhat shorter 40-mile jaunt down the A38 to Albion's non-league rivals of old.

"We're very excited about relocating to Tamworth Football Club and would like to thank everyone who has made this possible," manager Jack White said.

"I feel that it's a fantastic opportunity for our club to take advantage of their wonderful facilities and we encourage local football fans to come along to support the team.

“I'd like to thank everyone at Stafford Rangers for their help and support over the past season.

"I'm very grateful of how well they treated our players and visiting teams. It was a ground that the players enjoyed playing at and we’ve all got many happy memories of our time there.

"I believe that the facilities we now have access to are among the best in the game.

"Continuing our weekly training sessions training at St. George's Park alongside playing at Tamworth Football Club on a 3G pitch puts us in a stronger position and hopefully makes us an attractive option when a player considers where they want to play football."

The Brewers' Ladies are currently trialling new players, with the first session on Sunday followed by one on Tuesday night from 7-8:30pm at the Marstons Sports Ground in Burton.

Anyone wishing to take part should email contactus@balfc.co.uk or jwhite774@hotmail.com.