Burton Albion Ladies made it back-to-back wins for the first time in 2018 with a 4-0 victory over Leicester City Ladies in FA Women's Premier League Midlands Division One.

Goals from Jordan Atkin, Charlotte Cresswell and a double from Hayleigh Sutton helped the Brewers get their second win of the year, following last weekend's 6-0 demolition of Rotherham United.

It took the Brewers only nine minutes to open the scoring in their latest outing, with Sutton netting early on.

Jemma Grimadell played the ball into Atkin, who jinked her way into the box and crossed for Sutton to bury a finish into the back of the net.

Moments later, they could have doubled their lead. Yasmin Harris held possession up in the box before setting up Grimadell, playing in a slightly more advanced role - but her left-footed shot cannoned back off the underside of the crossbar.

Leicester went looking for an equaliser and came close from a corner as the ball bobbled around the box before the danger was eventually cleared.

Having survived that momentary lapse in concentration, though, the Brewers managed to get themselves into half-time with a two-goal advantage.

Atkin followed up last weekend's hat-trick with another goal, calmly converting a one-on-one with the goalkeeper on the 24th minute.

There were further opportunities for Grimadell, substitute Cresswell - who replaced Demi Greenan shortly after half-time - and Atkin, but they were unable to convert their chances to put Burton out of sight.

However, Sutton was soon on hand to get her second of the afternoon and offer the hosts some extra breathing space.

The right-back fired on goal from a tight angle and watched as the ball crept in, with the Brewers benefitting from some good fortune as they put distance between themselves and the Foxes.

And in the final minute of the game, Cresswell rounded off a successful afternoon with a fourth for the Brewers, winning the ball in midfield before unleashing a ferocious effort on goal.

That result leaves Burton in fifth place ahead of Sunday's trip to the Steel City Wanderers on Sunday (2pm).

"The whole team played well today and it's nice to pick up another three points," Brewers manager Jack White said after the game.

"We challenged the players to carry on from the good performance of last week and they definitely did that.

"They controlled the game from the start and put themselves into a comfortable position thanks to two well-taken goals in the first half.

"We've worked hard during training on getting more players into the box when attacking and it paid off again today.

"Hayleigh Sutton and Charlotte Cresswell both do the defensive side of their role very well, so it’s pleasing to see them get forward and score goals.

"Our goalkeeper, defenders and midfielders all looked solid and we know how much of a threat our strikers can be.

"We are all happy with how well the season has gone so far and we'll look to continue this good run for as long as we can.

"We have a talented, hard-working group of players who are on form and I know how happy they would be if even more people came along to support them.