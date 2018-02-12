The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion Ladies were beaten 3-0 by league leaders Loughborough Foxes in the Women’s Premier League Midlands Division One on Sunday afternoon.

A hat-trick from Charlotte Cooper was enough to see off Jack White's side , who are still winless in the New Year and have slipped down to fifth place as a result.

Forward Lily Cocking made her first-team debut, having been promoted from the reserves because of the Brewers' injury struggles.

The striker started alongside Jordan Atkin, who combined for the first chance of the game inside the opening ten minutes.

(Image: Belinda Reade)

Cocking controlled the ball well from a throw-in and tricked her way past the defender before playing a lovely ball to Atkin.

Albion's top goal-scorer made her way into the penalty box, but saw her shot saved.

On a tough playing surface at Stafford Rangers, that had been hit by snow pre-match, both teams were struggling to keep hold of the ball.

There were chances for Natasha Rothery and Jemma Grimadell to put the Brewers in front, but it was Loughborough who took the lead in the 25 minute after a close-range finish from Cooper.

They took that lead into half-time with Burton forced into a substitution. Goalkeeper Erica Turner replaced Victoria Wilsoncroft, who was also making her first outing of the season for the first-team.

Wilsoncroft was called into action straight away, but saved comfortably from Cooper to deny the Foxes striker a second.

The Brewers began to put pressure on the opposition, with a quick succession of corners and efforts from Danielle Reade and Rothery once again.

They were punished for their lack of clinical nature in front of goal, though, as Cooper struck twice in four minutes to send the Brewers crashing to a third loss of 2018.