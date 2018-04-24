Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion Ladies fended off a comeback from The New Saints to beat them 3-2.

With a right-back deputising in goal, it seemed that the odds were stacked against Burton who had - fell victim to a crushing 7-1 defeat in the reverse fixture.

But goals from Jemma Grimadell and a double from star striker Jordan Atkin handed the Brewers the three points.

Albion got off to the perfect start with a goal inside the opening two minutes, but it wasn't before they tested the goalkeeper just moments into the game.

Sophia Bonser saw her shot well saved, but the pressure continued as Burton went ahead seconds later when Grimadell tapped home Atkin's cross from the right.

In the first ten minutes, Burton had all the ball and all the pressure.

They should have capitalised on a New Saints error when Akin intercepted a pass, but as she dribbled her way into a one-on-one situation, her shot was off-target

They eventually doubled their advantage after 14 minutes, with Atkin making no mistake this time.

(Image: Belinda Reade)

Bonser intercepted a pass and played Atkin in with a brilliant ball that cut through the opposition defence, and the striker slotted home without question.

However, TNS fought back through goals from Kim Bebbington and Emily Ridge, heading into half-time level on terms.

Yet within three minutes of the restart, the Brewers were back in front.

A ball over the top found in-form striker Atkin, who once again danced her way through the TNS defence before converting into the bottom corner.

(Image: Belinda Reade)

With the Brewers back in front they defended resiliently, snuffing out the waves of attack that followed.

The result leaves them in fourth place on 38 points, the same amount as their opposition and only a point behind second-placed Sheffield United.

Manager Jack White praised his squad, saying: "It was a good game between two fiercely competitive teams. Both sets of players showed why they are near the top of the table.

"We knew that TNS were going to be tough opponents. They have many talented players and had embarrassed us with a comprehensive victory in October, so our players were looking forward to giving a better account of themselves today.

"We were a little worried going into the match as none of our five registered goalkeepers were available but defender Hayleigh Sutton confidently filled in and played well.

"She is a great example of the attitude that our players have. She hasn't missed any training sessions or matches all season and even gave up her Friday night to train with a goalkeeper coach to prepare for today.

"Her teammates were fully supportive of Hayleigh and showed that by putting their bodies on the line to protect her.

"I feel that our midfielders looked stronger today compared to recent weeks and the battle between them and TNS's midfield was a good one to watch. As I've said all season, our strikers are always a threat and they proved their worth again today.

"We're now on a six-match unbeaten run in the league and are in confident mood as we look forward to the challenges ahead. There are still plenty of points to play for and we'll be doing everything we can to earn as many as possible."