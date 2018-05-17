Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion midfielder Matt Palmer is heading to Wembley with Rotherham United as they target an immediate return to the Championship.

The Millers clinched a 2-0 victory at home to Scunthorpe United in the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final, meaning a 4-2 aggregate triumph and a place in the final against Shrewsbury Town.

Albion academy graduate Palmer - who made 136 League appearances for the Brewers before joining Rotherham in January - played the full match on Wednesday night, as goals from Richard Wood and Will Vaulks ensured the Millers will have the shot at getting straight back into the second tier.

They were relegated with only 23 points to their name last season, 29 fewer than Burton took in the same campaign and 18 less than the Brewers' tally this time around.

But they could be set to bounce back at the first attempt.

"It's a bit surreal - to be honest, it hasn't sunk in yet," said Rotherham manager Paul Warne.

"I asked the fans for the atmosphere to be electric and I think it adversely affected my lot as I didn't think we started very well.

"I think we were playing the occasion and not the game, but after the first 20 minutes, we did well."

Palmer joined Rotherham for an undisclosed fee in January after being a key part of the Burton team that won back-to-back promotions in the Championship and then survived in the second tier last term.