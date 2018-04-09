Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion will wait until a few hours before kick-off tomorrow to make fitness decisions on several players for their crucial clash with Hull City (7.45pm).

Injuries have continually hampered Albion's defensive options over recent months, and Damien McCrory was the latest to withdraw early in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Birmingham City with a hamstring problem.

He is a doubt for the Tigers game, as is fellow full-back John Brayford, who struggled through an issue at St Andrew's that looked set to force him off at half-time.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Jacob Davenport came off against Birmingham with a tight calf, while Nigel Clough name-checked Tom Naylor, Kyle McFadzean and Lloyd Dyer as other players to be carrying knocks at this busy stage of the season.

"Damien's hamstring was very tight, so we'll see how he is tomorrow - he's a doubt," said the Brewers boss.

"We'll see how John Brayford goes.

"You're never quite sure with John. On Saturday, he was just struggling to get through the second half, and then he can't walk for a couple of days and then he says, 'I'm fit for the game'.

"So we'll see how he is, but we'll probably go to Tuesday afternoon.

"There won't be too many training on Monday morning, so we'll go to Tuesday just before the game and see who is fit from there.

"Jacob Davenport's calf keeps tightening up late on in games, so that makes him a doubt.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

"At this stage of the season, you've got Tom Naylor, Kyle McFadzean, quite a few players who are carrying knocks at this stage.

"Lloyd Dyer is another one who is carrying a knock at the moment as well, he's not doing much training - he is literally just getting ready for games.

"Darren Bent was ill during the week and he got through 60-odd minutes, hopefully he'll be okay.

"And Liam Boyce played his first 90 minutes on Saturday, so we'll see how he recovers from that."