Burton Albion legend Aaron Webster is going into football management with Belper Town.

Webster, now 36 and second in the Brewers’ all-time appearances list behind Darren Stride, scored more than 100 goals for the club in a first-team career which lasted from 1998-2013.

During that time, he and Stride were the two men who played all the way from the Northern Premier League to the Football League.

He takes over a Belper side who are mid-table in Evo-Stik NPL Division One South, having lost 3-0 to Stamford at the weekend.

Webster - the football and education first-team manager for the Burton Albion Community Trust - will be assisted by Lee Williamson, the midfielder who was with Burton last season.

Williamson joined the Brewers ahead of their debut Championship campaign in 2016/17 and went on to make 16 appearances for Nigel Clough's side, before being released in the summer.