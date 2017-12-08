Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Webster reckons he can see the similarities between Burton Albion and Belper Town as he embarks on his career in management after a glittering 15-year playing career with the Brewers.

The modest surroundings of Christchurch Meadow - the home of the Nailers - aren't a far cry from the place Webster called home just as he was starting out at Albion.

Almost 600 appearances and 101 goals later, it's time for the left-back to try his hand at non-league management and NPL Division One south Belper is an attractive proposition for the 36-year-old.

And for Webster, it brings back memories of his time at the old Eton Park - but he's aware of what comparisons onlookers might start to make.

(Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"Belper reminds me of Burton when I was a kid coming through the youth team – the stadium, the area," Webster told the Belper News.

"I'm not saying I'm going to do for Belper what Nigel Clough has done for Burton Albion, but I think I know what the club is all about.

"I have been there and done that and want to bring my experience and help the club push forwards on and off the pitch.

"I want to push myself as far as I can go in the future."

As ever when embarking on a new journey, it's always nice to see a few familiar faces - and there might even be a few still to join after Brewers academy midfielder Jack Hallahan's move to Belper was confirmed on Friday afternoon.

"I know a few of the players which is good. I’m from Derby and some of the lads are from Derby who I've known since they were young boys.

"There are also a few ex-Burton Academy players in the team.

"So it's a good start rather than it being a blank page with me not knowing anybody."

(Image: John Potts)

And as for Lee Williamson's arrival as assistant manager - he will be involved in a playing capacity too - and Webster revealed that the former Blackburn Rovers man was keen to get back in the game after his release from the Pirelli in the summer.

"Lee has had a bit of a sabbatical and not done anything football wise for the last few months," he added.

(Image: Ian Walton/Getty Images)

"He's had some time off weighing up options what to do. That crossroads comes along for every player when they are on their last contract in the League.

"I have had a few conversations with him and he's very keen to do this with me. He will be assistant manager but says he will play as well which is a big bonus."