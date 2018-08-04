Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liam Boyce has been putting in extra work to get back in top shape ahead of his first full season with Burton Albion.

The Brewers' record signing missed the majority of the last campaign having suffered a serious knee injury during pre-season, but battled back to return sooner than expected.

And Boyce hasn't been putting his feet up after a difficult year both mentally and physically. The striker could have taken more time off after travelling to Central America for two Northern Ireland internationals against Costa Rica and Panama a little over three weeks after May's Preston heartbreak at Deepdale.

However, the 27-year-old knows the value of a full pre-season - and he's hoping to reap the rewards of hard work and extra sessions over the summer.

"With the two Northern Ireland friendlies in Panama and Costa Rica, I knew I couldn't rest in the weeks before that," he said.

"So I just kept training, and when I came back I had a week away on holiday and I was just thinking to myself because I missed so much last season, I needed to be ready to go and try to get myself in the best chance to have a good season and I've done that.

"I was back home (in Northern Ireland) training with my family and my friend who was training me.

"I've just come back here - usually when you have internationals you get longer off, but I've come back with the rest of the boys and tried to do a whole pre-season.

(Image: AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

"I trained myself and came back with all the rest of the boys instead of taking that extra time off."

Boyce's introduction to English football could not have been more disastrous. That innocuous turn having challenged for a high ball at Shrewsbury last summer would have ramifications that were felt all through the season.

Indeed, his manager has said as much.

"By far the biggest bonus we've had is starting the season with Liam," Nigel Clough said this week.

The striker is ready to finally make his mark after a fleeting three-goal cameo last season - and this time he says he feels stronger both mentally and physically.

Boyce cut an intimidating figure during Saturday's final run out against Cardiff City before today's clash with Rochdale, a physical presence as well as a menace with the ball at his feet.

All that has come as a result of hard work in the gym and on the training pitch as he bids to close the chapter on a first serious injury for the Ulsterman.

"In those six months our physio (Nick Fenton) was in the gym with me every day, so I got a lot more physical," he said.

"My legs are a lot more stronger, and I feel I can run longer and just fitter in general.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

"Mentally, dealing with an injury like that, it's going to make you tougher.

"Just to have your family all round you and seeing everyone gutted for you, you have to deal with it and put it behind you and move on.

"I've never been through it before and to come through it and put it to the back of my mind - I learned something about myself."