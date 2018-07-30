Hello and welcome to today's LIVE Burton Albion web chat on the Burton Mail.
Mail sports writer Richard Cusack is on hand to answer all your Brewers-related questions as Nigel Clough and his side rounded off their pre-season with a 5-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Saturday.
The League One season gets underway with Rochdale's visit to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday (3pm), with just days to go until the big kick-off.
We'll endeavour to answer to all of your queries on Albion's transfer movements and how the squad is shaping up ahead of another action-packed campaign.
Are Burton consolidating?
Derek asks: Are we targeting a return to the Championship or is consolidating in League One the aim? We are still punching above our weight in League One in my opinion. Look forward to entertaining football this season.
That’s a good question, Derek, and also a tricky one, too, because the sample size for Burton Albion in League One is all of one season, and one that saw the club promoted to the Championship for the first time in their history after a thrilling campaign. The expectation is there, but I am not sure if it is warranted. Ben Turner said as much after the Cardiff game - the Brewers will still be competing against Sunderland, Portsmouth, Bradford City etc. Teams who have all been in the Premier League and have illustrious seasons. Fans will want the Brewers to challenge, and the expectation will be on the club simply because they came down from the division above. This subject has been debated to death in the Mail offices and your correspondent is very much of the opinion that, no matter how much the club, or fans, might crave Championship football having had a taste of it, successive top-half, or mid-table, finishes would allow the team some stability, - something the club hasn’t had for a good while, on the pitch at least.
A question about goalkeepers
Tom asks: “Why is Steve Bywater considered a good enough quality keeper to play League One football?”
Tom, Bywater has shown over the past couple of seasons that he can produce at Championship level, let alone in League One. I understand that there may be concerns about the position of goalkeeper given Harry Campbell is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for the club, but Bywater, when called upon, has largely done well for the club. The Brewers’ defence didn’t help him out a great deal last season, and while there were examples of poor goalkeeping (Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City away matches both spring to mind) there were a number of other games in which he kept the Brewers in the game - remember the save from David Wheater’s header at Bolton in December? Every club has a set amount to improve the squad, and goalkeeper doesn’t seem to be a priority for Clough.
First question!
Is from Richard, who has read our story on Clough’s transfer plans and asks: “Which two positions do you think the loan players should cover (Should Nigel get them in)? I feel we need a defender and a winger.”
Nigel Clough has said, and this will answer a few other questions we’ve had from Brewers fans, that the club are looking at bringing two players in on loan before Saturday’s Rochdale match. The squad is crying out for reinforcements, with seven out injured for Saturday’s Cardiff defeat and Tuesday night’s Matlock match cancelled because of the amount of injuries in Nigel Clough’s squad. In terms of the personnel Clough brings in, it may depend on which system he decides to deploy - however, with only five first-team defenders going into the season more depth would certainly help. Although he might decide to use a loan spot to bring in attacking players, given the likes of Marcus Harness and Ben Fox might end up out on loan again. That would leave only Scott Fraser, David Templeton, Lucas Akins - who you ideally want up front - Marvin Sordell (who isn’t an out-and-out winger) and Will Miller, who himself is still working his way back from injury, as your wingers in the squad.
Transfer update
While we warm up and wait for the questions to come in, we’ve got a transfer update to bring you from Nigel Clough.
Good morning!
It’s going to be lively, with lots to talk about ahead of the big kick-off against Rochdale on Saturday. We’ll also be reflecting on Saturday’s 5-1 friendly defeat to Cardiff City, Albion’s final test of the summer.