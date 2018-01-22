The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ben Fox's impressive debut for Gateshead on Saturday earned him a spot in two 'team of the week' selections.

The 19-year-old began his loan spell at National League Heed with a 3-1 victory over Chester - their first win since November.

Fox joined Gateshead on Friday immediately after signing a new and improved contract with Burton Albion, moving up to the north-east full-time until April 28.

And his performance caught the eye, with the midfielder's debut being described as a "dream" by the Non-League Paper, who included him in their 'team of the weekend' and 'team of the day' XIs.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Paddy McLaughlin opened the scoring, slotting past former Brewers goalkeeper Sam Hornby before Jordan Burrow and Jordan Preston helped the Heed up to 19th in the National League table.

Elsewhere, Marcus Harness' Port Vale surrendered a two-goal lead over Accrington Stanley in League Two as they were beaten 3-2.

Harness was dropped to the bench for the first time in eight games and watched a thriller unfold as Tom Pope and Michael Tonge put Vale in control at the break.

But Sean McConville's double, either side of a goal from ex-Albion forward Billy Kee, stunned the Valiants and ensured they remain in 18th place - five points clear of relegation to the National League.

Harness came on as a 79th-minute substitute as Vale chased a reprieve, but they could not come back for a point.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Jack Hallahan was an unused substitute for Belper Town as Albion legend Aaron Webster recorded his first home win since he took over the Nailers back in December.

Fellow ex-Burton man Lee Williamson's close-range finish was the difference between them and Corby Town, with Belper moving up to 11th place in Evo-Stik NPL Division One South.

Jayden Cotterill's Romulus moved out of the relegation zone and up to 19th after their 4-0 win over Loughborough Dynamo in the same league.

Albion's academy goalkeeper Callum Hawkins and Marcus Dinanga had the weekend off as their matches for Gresley and Telford United were called off because of waterlogged pitches.