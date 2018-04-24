Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Matty Lund says Bradford City will continue to fight for a League One play-off spot after Saturday's draw at Rochdale.

The Bantams were bailed out by Charlie Wyke's 90th-minute strike, with the striker turning home Stephen Warnock's cross courtesy of a goalkeeping error to ensure a top-six berth is still a possibility.

Simon Grayson's side sit nine points behind sixth-placed Scunthorpe with four games left to play.

Burton Albion midfielder Lund, signed on loan until the end of the season alongside Warnock, made consecutive starts for the first time since March after recovering from a hamstring injury.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And he wants his Bantams team-mates to ensure they stay in the hunt for as long as possible.

"I'm sure he (Wyke) won't be watching the replay because it wasn't anything special, but a goal's a goal for him," Lund told the Telegraph and Argus.

"Everyone has got to chip in but Chas is a huge part of the team and it's good for all of us to see him scoring.

"The key point is we're not getting beaten and we need to keep that up.

(Image: Ian Walton/Getty Images)

"They (Rochdale) are fighting for their lives like the other teams we've got to come. We've got to be up for the fight and show what we're about."

Elsewhere, on-loan Albion striker Marcus Dinanga helped Telford United to secure their National League North status for another season with a double in a 3-2 defeat of Gainsborough Trinity.

Dinanga's 23rd and 24th goals of the season earned him the club's 'top scorer' trophy but, more crucially, means they now sit in 15th, seven points clear of Gainsborough, who occupy the final relegation spot, with only two games to go.

The 20-year-old also earned himself a place in the National League North 'team of the week' for his goalscoring exploits.

Marcus Harness' Port Vale ensured they will play EFL football for another season - but the Burton winger was not in the squad for their 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town.

Neil Aspin's side now sit in 18th place, seven points clear of the drop zone and safe from relegation.

But Harness has missed the last couple of matches for Vale, with Aspin favouring other options.

Callum Hawkins' Gresley secured their Evo-Stik NPL Division One South status before the exit of manager Damion Beckford-Quailey and several first-team players.

(Image: Richard Holmes/Burton Albion FC)

The Moatmen were beaten 6-1 by Frickley Athletic on Saturday - but results elsewhere mean they will not be relegated.

They followed that result up with another six goals shipped, this time away at Stamford on Monday night, with Gresley - now under the caretaker management of Gary Norton - fielding a number of youth players in order to fulfil the fixture.