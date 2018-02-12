The video will start in 8 Cancel

Marcus Dinanga notched his first goal of 2018 to help Telford United to a precious victory in their bid for National League North survival.

The goal-hungry Burton Albion striker had last found the net in the 1-1 draw at Brackley Town on December 23.

But he was on hand to curl a sublime late effort home in the Bucks' 3-0 victory over North Ferriby United to move them to within a point of safety.

John Marsden and Amari Morgan-Smith had got Telford's earlier goals.

Dinanga's fellow academy graduate Ben Fox was unable to prevent Gateshead from falling to a 2-1 loss against Fylde.

Midfielder Fox has been enjoying a stunning start to life with the National League Heed, and he was again named in the starting XI on Saturday.

They were always playing catch-up against their promotion-chasing visitors, though, following Danny Rowe's first-half double - and Richard Peniket's 94th-minute effort was not enough to salvage a point for Fox's side.

Elsewhere, Marcus Harness was an unused substitute for Port Vale as they were thrashed 5-1 by Cheltenham Town in League Two.

Mohamed Eisa's hat-trick laid the foundations for a comprehensive Town win, leaving the Valiants - for whom Harness has not featured in the last three games - seven points above the relegation zone.

There was no action for Gresley, Belper Town or Romulus in Evo-Stik NPL Division One South, with their respective fixtures postponed.

That meant a weekend off for Callum Hawkins (Gresley), Jack Livesey, Jack Hallahan (both Belper) and Jayden Cotterill (Romulus).

Hallahan's Belper loan has been extended until March 10.

Matty Lund missed Bradford City's 2-2 draw with Bury due to an ankle injury, while Stephen Warnock did not make it off the bench.

The Bantams looked set for victory after five successive defeats when they led 2-1 heading into the 94th minute, only for George Miller to grab a last-gasp share of the spoils for ex-Burton goalkeeper Connor Ripley's Shakers.