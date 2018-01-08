The video will start in 8 Cancel

Marcus Harness' Port Vale slipped to a 1-0 defeat to League Two newcomers Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Reuben Reid's debut goal helped Rovers clear of the relegation zone, with Vale themselves 10 points above the drop zone in 18th place after the loss.

On a season-long loan at Vale from Burton Albion, Harness managed 75 minutes before he was replaced by Dior Angus. and local press described his performance as "an off day for a player who has impressed over the last month."

Former Albion manager Aaron Webster watched his Belper Town side fall to a sixth defeat in seven games following their 2-1 loss to Market Drayton Town in Evo-Stik NPL Division One South.

Webster gave a start to on-loan Brewer Jack Hallahan, but he was unable to inspire the Nailers to a first win at home in Webster's tenure, who now sit only seven points clear of the bottom two.

It was a more positive afternoon for Reece Hutchinson at Romulus, as the Albion academy winger notched the Roms' equaliser against Peterbrough Sports.

Hutchinson and fellow Brewer Jayden Cotterill played the full match as the Division One South side drew 1-1 with the Turbines.

Elsewhere, Callum Hawkins and Marcus Dinanga had a rare Saturday off as their matches for Gresley and Telford United were called off due to waterlogged pitches.