The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Pope's late penalty earned Marcus Harness' Port Vale a draw against Yeovil Town at Vale Park on Saturday as their bid to stay clear of the League Two relegation places continued.

Harness made his seventh consecutive start for the side he joined on a season-long loan deal from Burton Albion back in July.

The 21-year-old has helped Vale pull further clear of the drop zone in recent weeks after an early-season scare, and Saturday's point against the 21st-placed Glovers puts them nine points clear of the bottom two.

Local press were impressed with Harness' endeavour, but there’s still work to be done. "Plenty of effort but again his final ball was found wanting," our colleagues at the Stoke Sentinel said of Harness’ performance.

(Image: Steve Parkin)

Vale and Harness are back in action on Saturday, with a trip to third-placed Accrington Stanley next up for the Valiants.

Elsewhere, Marcus Dinanga was back in action as his AFC Telford United side slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Salford City.

In Telford's second game since Boxing Day, the 20-year-old Burton striker spurned a great opportunity to put the Bucks level after defender Ryan Leak's own goal gave Salford the lead.

Dinanga had Telford's only shot on target - and strikes by Jack Redshaw and Michael Nottingham decided the contest.

It leaves the Bucks only one point and one place above the National League North relegation places, with a chance to improve on that standing against York City on Tuesday night.

(Image: Richard Holmes/Burton Albion)

Jack Hallahan was introduced as an 86th-minute substitute at Alvechurch as Belper Town earned their second win under the stewardship of former Brewers legend Aaron Webster.

The Nailers were leading 4-2 by the time Hallahan - who arrived at Christchurch Meadow soon after Webster's appointment - was brought on from the bench.

Another ex-Brewer in Lee Williamson - Webster's assistant manager - grabbed a double with Dom Allen and Leandro Browne also on target.

(Image: Ian Walton/Getty Images)

That win now lifts Belper up to 11th place in Evo-Stik NPL Division One South.

Jayden Cotterill and Reece Hutchinson's Romulus remain at the foot of the Division One South table after their 1-1 draw at Spalding United.

On-loan Albion goalkeeper Callum Hawkins' Gresley dropped one place to 19th in the same table because of results elsewhere in the division, with the Moatmen not in action at the weekend.