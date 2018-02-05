The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion's Matty Lund and Stephen Warnock made their full debuts for Bradford City on Saturday - but they were unable to prevent yet another defeat for the Bantams.

The duo made their first starts for Bradford since joining the Valley Parade side on loan until the end of the season last month.

The Bantams' 2-1 reverse to Oldham Athletic - their sixth loss in a row - cost Stuart McCall his job and now leaves the Brewers' pair managerless.

Lund started the match in the middle of a midfield trio, while Warnock played at centre-back.

An early strike from the Latics' Cameron Dummigan and a late effort from Aaron Amadi-Holloway saw off the Bantams, before Jordan Gibson's late consolation.

McCall leaves Valley Parade with Bradford in sixth place and 13 points off the automatic promotion spots.

Elsewhere, Marcus Harness watched his Port Vale side labour to a goalless draw with Morecambe from the substitute's bench.

Harness has been dropped to the bench for the last three matches by Vale boss Neil Aspin, and he has not featured in their last two outings.

Vale sit five points clear of the League Two relegation places in 19th place.

At Christchurch Meadow, Jack Hallahan and Jack Livesey both started Belper Town's mid-table battle against Loughborough Dynamo.

The Evo-Stik NPL Division One South Nailers - currently managed by Brewers legend Aaron Webster - fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Jayden Cotterill helped Romulus to a 0-0 draw with Leek Town in the same division, a result that moves them up to 20th place in the table as they continue to fight relegation.

Ben Fox had to sit out Gateshead's 2-2 FA Trophy draw with Maidstone United because he is cup tied following an appearance for Tamworth in the same competition earlier this season.

Marcus Dinanga also had the weekend off after Southport called off Telford United's National League North visit to the Merseyrail Community Stadium due to a waterlogged pitch.