Marcus Harness came off the bench in Port Vale's 1-1 FA Cup second-round draw with Yeovil Town on Saturday.

Harness was rested having started 15 of the Vailants' League Two matches this term, with former Leeds United man Michael Tonge replacing him.

The winger was introduced with Vale 1-0 up through Tom Pope's 63rd-minute opener, but Jordan Green's last-minute strike means Vale face a replay at Huish Park for a place in the third round.

They will enter the hat for tonight's third-round draw, when Burton Albion will also be included.

Callum Hawkins helped Gresley to a second successive win on the road, with a 2-0 triumph over Sheffield FC lifting the Moatmen above the hosts and up to 20th.

The youngster was called into action on several occasions and made a notable contribution in the 68th minute, diving full-length to divert Luke Francis's header and preserving Gresley's lead in the process.

Elsewhere in Evo-Stik NPL Division One South, Jayden Cotterill's Romulus drew 3-3 with Frickley Athletic, having been 2-0 and 3-2 down at certain stages.

Marcus Dinanga's Telford United were not in action at the weekend, with their match with Spennymoor Town postponed due to a frozen pitch.