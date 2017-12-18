Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Harness followed up his first goal for Port Vale with a busy performance in their 2-1 win over Carlisle on Saturday afternoon.

Harness, on loan at Vale from Burton Albion until the end of the season, was recalled back into Neil Aspin's squad after sitting out the 2-0 win over Cambridge United the previous week.

And he didn't disappoint, creating numerous chances for Tom Pope who followed up Tyrone Barnett's opener, putting the game to bed in the 80th minute and moving Vale up to 18th place and four points clear of the relegation zone in the process.

The 21-year-old spoke in the week of having a point to prove to his manager , and his first goal against Yeovil Town in the week looks to have re-ignited his spell at Vale Park.

SportMail's sister title, the Stoke Sentinel, gave Harness a 'seven' in their post-match player ratings, and said: "He worked hard, both in an attacking midfield role and then at right-wing-back."

Jack Hallahan made his debut for Belper Town as they lost 1-0 at Basford United in former Brewer Aaron Webster's first league game in charge of the Nailers.

Hallahan - who signed for Belper on a youth loan last week - almost made it a memorable one for both him and Webster, but his 70th-minute effort was tipped over the bar by another former Brewer - Basford goalkeeper Saul Deeney.

Jayden Cotterill and Reece Hutchinson both started Romulus' 1-0 defeat to Corby Town, with Visan-Vasale Cretu's 61st minute strike enough to separate the two sides at Coles Lane.

Marcus Dinanga's Telford United saw their FA trophy tie with Blyth Spartans called off because of a frozen pitch, while the same fate met Gresley's match against Cleethorpes Town where young 'keeper Callum Hawkins has been plying his trade this term.