Marcus Harness notched his first league goal in a Port Vale shirt as the Valiants moved further clear of the League Two relegation zone over the Christmas weekend.

The on-loan Burton Albion winger - on a season-long deal at Vale Park - has embarked on a resurgence of late, having notched his maiden goal for the club in the 3-2 FA Cup loss to Yeovil Town earlier this month.

He followed that strike up with a second-half equaliser in Vale's 1-1 draw with Colchester United on Saturday, before shining again in his side's 1-0 defeat of Coventry City on Boxing Day.

Harness' cross found the head of Nathan Smith to seal a timely win for his side, who now sit 17th - eight points clear of the drop zone.

The Brewers loanee has played his way back into Neil Aspin's side of late, and put in another shift against Coventry, with SportMail's sister title, the Stoke Sentinel, praising Harness yet again.

Awarded a rating of eight out of ten, the Sentinel reported of Harness: "In a purple patch of form. A contender for man of the match for his performance on the right even without his cross for Smith’s goal."

Elsewhere, Marcus Dinanga was on target once again on Saturday as his Telford United side drew with Brackley Town.

The Burton striker drilled home a first-half penalty in the 1-1 draw, although he was unable to find his shooting boots on Boxing Day, as the Bucks played out a 0-0 with Kidderminster Harriers at New Bucks Head.

Romulus FC were helped to a 2-1 win Evo-Stik NPL Division One South win over Chasetown by Albion academy loanees Reece Hutchinson and James Harrison on Tuesday.

Roms came from 1-0 down to defeat the Scholars, with the third member of Albion's on-loan trio, Jayden Cotterill, out injured.

Gresley managed a 2-0 win over Loughborough Dynamo in the same division, with Callum Hawkins keeping a clean sheet and lifting the Moatmen clear of trouble, with Romulus remaining at the foot of the table.

Elsewhere in Division One South, Jack Hallahan played the full 90 minutes for Belper Town as Brewers legend Aaron Webster earned his first victory as Nailers boss with a 1-0 triumph at Sheffield FC.