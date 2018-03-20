The video will start in 8 Cancel

Stephen Warnock watched from the bench as Bradford City's League One promotion hopes took a further hit in a 2-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers on Monday night.

Warnock was signed on loan from Burton Albion in January alongside Brewers teammate Matty Lund, with the latter missing out at the Keepmoat Stadium through injury.

John Marquis' late double for Rovers ensured Bradford remain winless since January 1, with Warnock and Lund yet to taste victory since arriving at Valley Parade later that month.

Stuart McCall departed Bradford last month, with ex-Sunderland boss Simon Grayson installed and yet to taste victory in four attempts.

The Bantams have slid down the League One table to 11th place, with their play-off push faltering.

Defender Warnock has made three appearances since joining the west Yorkshire side, with Lund making four in his loan spell thus far.

That result lifts Gresley up to 19th place in the NPL Division One South, three points clear of the drop zone.

Marcus Harness was substituted at half-time as Port Vale surrendered a 2-0 lead to Stevenage to draw 2-2 in their League Two clash.

The result leaves the Valiants winless in the league this year, but they still sit seven points clear of relegation to the Conference.

Harness, on a season-long loan from the Brewers, has filled in on the left wing and at centre-forward in recent weeks for the injured Tom Pope.

The 22-year-old was given a six out of ten rating by the Stoke Sentinel, who said: "Harness pushed right up with Anton Forrester, but was substituted at half time. He could have done better with an early chance."

Elsewhere, young Albion keeper Callum Hawkins helped Gresley to a vital 2-0 win at Corby Town in Evo-Stik NPL Division One South.

Hawkins' acrobatic save to deny Jordan Crawford with the game goalless laid the groundwork for the Moatmen, with Danny Quinn and Oliver Bassett netting either side of half-time to boost Gresley's survival hopes.

Jack Hallahan was an unused substitute as Belper Town drew 1-1 at Spalding United in the same division.

Aaron Webster's Nailers levelled through a superb free-kick from ex-Brewers midfielder Lee Williamson after Daniel Brooks' early spot-kick.

Hallahan, who extended his spell at Christchurch Meadow until late April last week, had to watch from the bench as Webster preferred to bring on Johnathan Jebbison and Cameron Steele.

Goalkeeper Jack Livesey, who was on loan with Hallahan at Belper, has returned to East Staffordshire after his deal expired.

Ben Fox's Gateshead lost 3-2 in the first leg of their FA Trophy semi-final at Bromley.

The Heed are just one game away from Wembley and host the Ravens on Saturday in the return fixture.

Fox injured his hamstring against former club Solihull Moors on Tuesday night, but would have been unable to play in the Trophy tie anyway given he has already appeared in the competition for Moors earlier this season.

Marcus Dinanga's Telford United were robbed of a chance to ease their National League North relegation worries after their match against Bradford Park Avenue was postponed because of snow.

Telford are three points adrift of safety, but have one game in hand over Curzon Ashton, who sit one place above them in 19th place.