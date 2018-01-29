The video will start in 8 Cancel

Introduction to life on-loan at Bradford City was a tough one for Burton Albion pair Matty Lund and Stephen Warnock on Saturday.

Lund was introduced as a 62nd-minute substitute at Valley Parade and Warnock stayed on the bench as the Bantams were thrashed 4-0 by AFC Wimbledon.

Cody McDonald struck twice for the Dons - who beat the Brewers in pre-season - with further goals from Jimmy Abdou and Andy Barcham ensuring a fourth successive defeat for play-off chasing Bradford.

Lund and Warnock both joined Stuart McCall's side on loan until the end of the campaign on Friday, with neither having featured for Albion since November.

There was better news for Brewers midfielder Ben Fox, whose stunning start to life at Gateshead continued at the weekend.

Fresh from notching a volleyed equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Woking in the week, Fox converted a late free-kick to see the 10-man Heed to a 2-1 victory at home to Maidstone United in the National League.

Lewis McNall had put Gateshead into a third-minute lead, only for Jai Reason to level things up for the visitors.

Heed keeper Dan Hanford was sent off in the 75th minute for bringing Reason down in the box - but replacement stopper James Montgomery saved the spot-kick with his first touch, before Fox's dramatic late winner.

Port Vale came from behind twice to draw 2-2 at home to Colchester United in League Two, although Albion's Marcus Harness - who signed a new, extended deal with the Brewers on Thursday - was an unused substitute.

Dave Worrall's double secured the point for the Valiants, who currently sit seven points above the relegation zone.

Marcus Dinanga's AFC Telford United were beaten 2-1 at National League North high-flyers Harrogate Town.

Dinanga saw one good effort saved and was close to turning home a couple of dangerous crosses - but he was unable to get on the scoresheet, with the Bucks dropping to 21st, three points off safety.

In the Evo-Stik NPL Division One South, Jack Livesey made his Belper Town debut in a 4-0 loss to Peterborough Sports, with Jack Hallahan also playing for Aaron Webster's Nailers.

There was defeat, too, for Callum Hawkins' Gresley, who dropped to the bottom of the table with a 2-0 defeat at promotion-chasing Bedworth United, while Jayden Cotterill's Romulus fell to a last-gasp goal in losing 2-1 at Stocksbridge Park Steels.