Stephen Warnock and Matty Lund were unable to stop Bradford City falling to a sixth defeat in eight games as they were beaten 1-0 by Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

The pair, on loan from Burton Albion until the end of the season, have joined the Bantams during a slide that has seen them drop out of the League One play-off places.

Simon Grayson's second game in charge since his appointment following the sacking of Stuart McCall earlier this month saw him start Warnock at left-back and bring Lund on for the final 20 minutes.

The damage was done before Lund could have any tangible effect, though, with Antoni Sarcevic converting a deflected effort before half-time.

(Image: Richard Burley/ Epic Action Imagery)

That defeat at Home Park now leaves the Bantams three points off the play-off places, while Argyle have won 11 of their last 15 to move into the top six.

Elsewhere, Burton academy goalkeeper Callum Hawkins put in an "impressive" display for Gresley as they defeated runaway Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South leaders Basford United 1-0.

Danny Quinn's 85th minute winner - after Basford had Kieran Fenton sent off - helped the Moatmen out of the relegation zone on goal difference courtesy of a memorable victory for Damien Beckford-Quailey's side.

They are now level with Romulus on 27 points.

Charlie Dowd started the Roms' 2-2 draw at bottom club Sheffield FC.

Elsewhere in the division, Jack Hallahan scored a "Beckham-esque" free-kick for Belper Town - but it wasn't enough to stop them from falling to a 4-1 defeat to Carlton Town.

The midfielder's set-piece cancelled out Mamoke Akaunus' opener for the hosts, only for three second-half goals to condemn Aaron Webster's side to a third defeat in four games.

It leaves them in 11th place.

Joe Searson-Smithard deputised for Albion goalkeeper Jack Livesey, who missed out through injury.

Marcus Harness was a second-half substitute as Port Vale were held to a goalless draw by Newport County at Vale Park in League Two.

Harness replaced Michael Tonge as Vale boss Neil Aspin went on the attack, but he was unable to stop the hosts from slipping into the relegation zone.

Vale are now inside the bottom three for the first time since December, and Harness and co face a fight to preserve the Valiants' Football League status.

Marcus Dinanga was a 70th-minute substitute in AFC Telford United's 1-0 National League North win over FC United of Manchester.

John McAtee's first-half winner moves Telford within three points of National League North safety.

(Image: Clint Hughes/Getty Images)

Dinanga was stationed on the right after he replaced Elliot Newby and helped his loan side see the game out to claim a vital three points.

Ben Fox was cup-tied for Gateshead's remarkable FA Trophy comeback against Leyton Orient.

The winger was present at Burton's 1-0 defeat to Millwall at the Pirelli Stadium while his loan side completed a stunning recovery from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with 25 minutes remaining.

Fox had to sit the match out having already appeared in the competition earlier this year during his time at Tamworth - and he will also miss Tuesday night's replay in the north-east.