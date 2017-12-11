Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

None of Burton Albion's loan players featured at the weekend as the weather took its toll on the non-League matches - but there was an important victory for Marcus Harness' Port Vale.

Brewers winger Harness has been a regular starter for the League Two Valiants this season, but he was an unused substitute as Neil Aspin's side secured a 2-0 win at home to Cambridge United.

The game might not have gone ahead if it were not for the pre-match work of Vale's groundstaff and volunteers, who helped clear the pitch of snow.

But with the game on, Cristian Montano's two goals helped the Valiants to a triumph that moved them up to 19th, a point above the relegation zone.

In League One, Portsmouth leapt to within one place of the play-off places thanks to a 1-0 win at Charlton Athletic, although Albion's Damien McCrory is still yet to return to action from a knee injury.

McCrory had surgery on his knee in October and has not featured for Pompey since, with his current loan spell due to end in January.

Marcus Dinanga's AFC Telford saw their National League North clash with York City postponed, a fate that also befell Jayden Cotterill's Romulus side's game against Belper Town - now managed by Aaron Webster - and Gresley's trip to Carlton Town, where Callum Hawkins would have featured for the Moatmen.