Tom Flanagan replaces the injured Ben Turner as Burton Albion make one change for their crucial final game of the season.

Requiring at least a point at play-off-chasing Preston North End to give themselves a chance of Championship survival, the Brewers are going with continuity in selection after three successive wins.

But defender Turner has to miss out after injuring his calf in training, with Flanagan coming in for his first start since the defeat at Cardiff City in March.

He is on the left of a back four that is completed by John Brayford, Tom Naylor and Kyle McFadzean, with Stephen Bywater in goal.

Jacob Davenport continues in the holding midfield role, with Hope Akpan and Luke Murphy in front of him.

Lucas Akins and Marvin Sordell are the wingers, leaving Liam Boyce - with two goals in his last three games - as the lone striker again.

Among the substitutes, Lloyd Dyer is back from a hamstring injury that looked set to end his season in April.

He is joined on an attacking-looking bench by Harry Campbell, Jake Buxton, Jamie Allen, Martin Samuelsen, Joe Sbarra and Darren Bent.

Damien McCrory is still struggling with a shoulder injury and misses out on the matchday 18.