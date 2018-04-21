Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Naylor and Damien McCrory return to the Burton Albion defence as Nigel Clough makes two changes for today's crucial relegation battle with Sunderland.

The pair missed last weekend's victory through injury but are fit to replace Jake Buxton and Ben Turner - who both drop to the bench - in Albion's back four.

Naylor partners Kyle McFadzean at centre-back, while McCrory is at left-back and John Brayford at right-back.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The midfield five is unchanged, meaning Jacob Davenport is in the holding role, behind a four of Lucas Akins, Luke Murphy, Hope Akpan and Joe Sbarra.

Liam Boyce continues to lead the line, with former Black Cats forward Darren Bent back onto the bench.

He joins Harry Campbell, Jamie Allen, Marvin Sordell, Martin Samuelsen, Buxton and Turner among the substitutes.