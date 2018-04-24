Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stephen Warnock has hailed Liverpool's transfer business as "incredible" as they prepare to take on Roma in tonight's Champions League semi-final at Anfield.

The Reds sold Phillipe Coutinho to Barcelona in a club-record deal for a sale - £142 million - in January.

But despite losing the Brazilian, Liverpool have gone from strength to strength, culminating in a first European semi-final since 2008.

And Burton Albion defender Warnock, who made 67 appearances for his boyhood side after coming through the academy in 2002, reckons manager Jurgen Klopp has excelled in the transfer window.

(Image: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images)

"I know fans were worried it was the wrong move, but that kind of money means it is good business," Warnock told BBC Sport .

"And I don't think there are many players Klopp has bought or sold in his time at the club you would say was a terrible buy, or who we are missing.

"In fact, I would hold my hands up and say his transfer business has been incredible.

"He has not turned his squad over or brought in a massive influx of players, and his approach is good for the dressing room.

"That is another reason why the fans should trust him - he knows what he is doing whether it be tactics, on the training ground or in the transfer market."

(Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The form of Mohamed Salah has cushioned the blow of losing Coutinho, with the Egyptian chasing down Reds legend Ian Rush's record goals haul of 47 in the 1983-84 season.

He is currently on 41 for the campaign.

Warnock reckons Liverpool have learned to deal with the absence of Coutinho further up the pitch - and have become sterner at back with the addition of centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

"You cannot say they are better without him, because we do not know where they would be in the Premier League if he had stayed - but they have definitely adapted," Warnock added.

"There is more emphasis on the front three to create more for themselves now, because they haven't got Coutinho behind them to create for them.

(Image: Andrew Powell/Getty Images)

"And there is a better balance to the team too.

"Everyone is talking about the difference (£75m defender) Virgil van Dijk has made - and he has been immense at the back - but having another midfielder who is more defensive-minded than Coutinho has definitely helped as well.

"Liverpool have been improving as the season has gone on anyway, and there are several reasons for that, but it will have taken people by surprise that they have kicked on the way they have since selling Coutinho.

"They obviously believed they could deal with him leaving - and they have."