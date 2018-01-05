Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says the rate at which football clubs are going through managers is "bonkers" and reckons clubs should stick with their bosses for the long-term as opposed to looking for a quick fix.

Clough was speaking ahead of Burton Albion's visit to Birmingham City on Saturday (3pm), with former Brewer Steve Cotterill in the home dugout for the FA Cup third-round tie.

Ex-Albion striker Cotterill was appointed as Harry Redknapp's successor in October following Redknapp's September sacking.

And with three of the bottom four sides in the Championship having endured prolonged spells down at the wrong end of the table this season despite removing the man in charge, Clough says that dismissing the manager isn't always the answer.

The latest managerial casualty in the Brewers' league came when Mark Warburton was removed from his post as head coach of Nottingham Forest on New Years' Day.

The ex-Brentford man became the sixth sacking of the season in the Championship - with 14th placed Forest well clear of relegation trouble following last season’s final-day survival mission.

And Clough praised Albion chairman Ben Robinson for sticking by his managers with only Paul Peschisolido sacked, in 2012, since Clough took the reins for the first time back in 1998.

"It is (bonkers)," Clough said.

"There's a lot to be said for working for a chairman who, for over the last 20-odd years, hasn't gone through too many managers.

"He's only sacked one in 20-odd years so I think that says an awful lot about why the club is where it is and the stability surrounding it."

"December's the obvious time (to sack a manager) and early January, because then you have the transfer window and everything.

"And I think if clubs have money, then maybe the mistakenly think: 'we don't want to give it the old manager, we'll wait until we get somebody in.'

"I don't know, but you sometimes get a short-term impact when somebody comes in.

"But long-term, I still think some of the most successful clubs are those that stick with the manager and give him time to build.

"You look at the top few teams, they don't change managers very often."

Clough is speaking from personal experience when he talks about the effect a sacking can have on a manager after he was dismissed from Derby County in 2013 and, more recently, Sheffield United in May 2015.

He was asked to leave Bramall Lane having lost to Swindon Town 7-6 in the League One play-off semi-finals at the back-end of the 2014-15 season.

The former Forest striker led United to back-to-back cup semi-finals, including a trip to Wembley in the FA Cup - and he says managers are now planning for the short-term because they fear a sacking is never too far away.

"It's not very nice when it happens," he continued.

"Not for yourself particularly, but it's more for your friends and your family and everything.

"Because in normal life when people lose their jobs, a small amount of people know.

"When you get sacked in football, you're plastered all over the back pages and on television and so on.

"And every single person knows you've been sacked from your job.

"It's not too nice for the people around you, and it does get all managers down.

"I think you go into it more with your eyes open knowing this could last three or six months, and the said thing is that then you tend to try and make decisions accordingly

"You've got to make the best decisions for the club in the long and short-term, but if you don't think you're going to be there, then it’s very difficult to do that."

The question arose when the possibility of Clough joining Forest was discussed - and the Brewers' boss was keen to stress that no approach had been made by the Reds.

"It is exactly the same situation. There has been no contact," Clough said.

"There is nothing to rule out at the moment, it is just a case of let's see what happens in football'.

"The chairman might give me a ring this afternoon and say 'we are in the bottom three, it is not good enough. Thanks very much, but we are going to move on' - and I might get the sack. Football is far too unpredictable to rule anything in or out.

"It makes it difficult when people keep asking questions about it, when there is nothing to answer.

"I haven't really got any thoughts on the situation because I am manager of Burton Albion and, until that changes, my only focus will be on trying to beat Birmingham this weekend. Nothing else."