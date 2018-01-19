Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough isn't going to get caught up in all the hyperbole surrounding the introduction of the 'video assistant referee' as the technology slowly creeps into English football.

The technology, known simply as VAR, was the subject of much debate in the week after its inclusion in the FA Cup third-round replays.

Kelechi Iheanacho made history after he scored the first goal with the help of VAR after Leicester beat Fleetwood 2-0 on Tuesday night.

But it was referee Graham Scott's decision not to refer a possible foul on Willian in Chelsea's defeat of Norwich on Wednesday night that prompted discussion on exactly how the technology should be used.

(Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Replays showed Willian was clipped by Timm Klose in the penalty box, but Scott opted to back his own judgement of the incident and wave away Chelsea's claims for a spot-kick.

Like all managers, Clough just wants the right calls made - and he points to the incorrect offside decision against Lucas Akins back in Burton Albion's 4-1 defeat to Hull City back in August as a case where it could have worked in the Brewers' favour.

Ola Aina's clearance was deflected into the path of Akins, who slotted home for what would have been an equaliser - but Aina was clearly playing him onside.

"We'd just like the right decision, the correct decision - I'm not too bothered how we get there," Clough said.

(Image: Plumb Images/Getty Images)

"The chance that we had at Hull with Lucas Akins. We knew straightaway that Lucas was onside.

"We knew that Lloyd was onside at Sheffield Wednesday when he went clear, one-on-one, and we would have straight away reviewed that and said 'please look at that'.

"I don't mind at all putting the onus onto managers or coaches and saying you have a review each, each half and then you can use them as and when.

"Almost like in cricket, where every wicket now is reviewed, if there's anything at all about a goal, just have a quick look at it.

(Image: Plumb Images/Getty Images)

"You do it while they are celebrating.

"Celebrations now are 45 seconds to a minute, every goal that goes in - they don't just jog back to the centre-circle and shake hands like we used to, they stand five minutes at the corner flag, kissing the badge.

"So they can just have a quick look, it takes 10 seconds while that (is going on), if there's anything wrong with it.

(Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

"Also, I don't see anything wrong with the challenges.

"Then it is saying to the managers, 'if you miss one, how are we meant to see it?' with certain incidents.

"And I don't think managers have got a problem with that, if there's an obvious thing that we think there's something remiss with."