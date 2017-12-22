Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion midfielder Luke Murphy says his future at Leeds United is out of his control.

The 28-year-old is currently with the Brewers on a season-long loan, establishing himself as one of Burton's most consistent performers and a staple of their central midfield ranks.

Murphy also spent the second half of the 2016/17 campaign at the Pirelli Stadium and helped Albion upset the odds to survive, after being told he was not part of the plans under then-Leeds boss Garry Monk.

Thomas Christiansen is now in charge at Elland Road, where Murphy will be set to return at the end of the season.

He is currently contracted with Leeds until 2019.

So what does the long-term future hold for the experienced ex-Crewe Alexandra man?

"I have literally no idea," said Murphy, who will be ineligible to play against his parent club when they visit the Pirelli Stadium on Boxing Day.

"It's an old cliche, but it is completely out of my hands.

"I've got another year left at Leeds after this, so I'd have to speak to people at Leeds and see what happens.

"If I'm wanted there, then obviously I'm contracted there.

"It's well documented that I've loved my time here (at Burton) - everybody has been unbelievable with me.

"So it's one of those where I just have to see when the time comes and see what the situation is."

Murphy originally joined Albion in January to seek out more first-team football.

That has certainly come his way, with 40 League appearances following for the midfielder ahead of Saturday's trip to Reading.

When he left Leeds for that first loan spell with Albion, the Whites had just beaten Rotherham United 3-0 to stay five points inside the play-off places, with Monk at the helm.

Nearly 12 months down the line, Monk is at Middlesbrough and Christiansen's Leeds have recovered from an autumn wobble to sit a single point outside the top six after 22 games.

The aim of promotion is still the same, but Murphy admits some things are different.

"There has been a big change since I left," he added.

"There are probably only a handful of faces that I recognise there now.

"But as I say, I don't know what's going to happen - it's completely out of my hands.

"They started the season really well.

"They had a little bit of a dip, but the quality that they've got and the great club it is, I'm sure whatever happens, they'll be successful."