The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's primary concern is still about not giving goals away - but Nigel Clough admits their lack of a clinical touch is having an impact as well.

The Brewers were beaten by Johnny Russell's 82nd-minute goal in Saturday's trip to near-neighbours Derby County, despite having managed the game well and stifled much of the Rams' obvious attacking threats.

Clough's side came closest on the hour mark, when Ben Turner's goalbound header was cleared off the line by Andreas Weimann.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Matt Palmer also tested Scott Carson with a low shot in the first half, but deliveries from wide were cleared and lone striker Marvin Sordell was too often isolated from any support runners.

Albion were ultimately unable to capitalise on their periods of pressure in both halves, though, meaning they have still only scored three times on the road all season.

"We are more concerned about giving them away," said Clough after seeing Russell's late effort sink his side.

"That's the priority, and if you don't give one away, you never know, we might nick one in the last few minutes.

"We just keep playing as we are, and I thought we posed enough of a threat.

"Coming here today, I thought we had enough of a threat going forward.

"Once again, our lack of quality in and around the final third will always be apparent."