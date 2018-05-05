Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough believes Burton Albion have more to lose at Preston North End on Sunday than they did in their previous final-day decider.

Two years ago, the Brewers secured a historic first promotion to the Championship with a goalless draw at Doncaster Rovers on the last day of the 2015-16 season.

A couple of breathless campaigns on, and Albion's target is now to remain in the Championship at the death, with a positive result needed at Preston North End, as well as at least one favour elsewhere.

That sunny afternoon at the Keepmoat Stadium was a nerve-shredding one as the Brewers edged towards automatic promotion.

But Clough says that even more is at stake at Preston this weekend, even if Albion are getting used to these dramatic finales.

"There's more to lose this time," said the Albion boss.

"All we would have done that day is lost the chance for automatic promotion.

"You'd have still got in the play-offs and still had a crack at it.

"So there's more to lose this time around. It was tense, two years ago, it was awful.

"That was the last 'final day', last season was the second-to-last day at Barnsley when we secured safety. So we are used to tight finishes.

"But they're not nice. All this rubbish people talk about it being boring when you're mid-table, nothing to play for.

"It's the biggest load of rubbish, I tell you!

"Our aim at the start of the season was to stay up by goal difference, by hook or by crook, anything.

"It's survival. We are one game away from achieving that."

Just being in this position is a minor achievement for the Brewers, who looked unlikely to still be in contention at this stage when they lost 5-0 to Hull City on April 10.

That was a telling blow from which Albion have responded emphatically.

And Clough is full of praise for the way his players have kept the survival dream alive.

"The players have been unbelievably focused, certainly in the last three games, and they have all season," added Clough.

"I think less honest players, or different characters, would have packed in after the Hull game and would've resigned themselves to relegation, maybe drawn at home to Derby, even lost at Sunderland.

"So I think a lot of dressing rooms wouldn't have recovered in the last three games like these lads have.

"That's totally down to their character and their honesty."