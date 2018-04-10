Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion must overcome the "draining effect" of their recent last-gasp setbacks if they are to defeat Hull City tonight.

Targeting four more wins before the end of the campaign to boost their Championship survival bid, the Brewers were close to securing two of those in their last two outings against Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.

But they ultimately finished with only a couple of draws, conceding a 90th-minute equaliser at home to Boro and then submitting a 1-0 lead to Lukas Jutkiewicz's header at St Andrew's five days later.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Those blows have hit Burton's survival hopes hard, making victory over the Tigers tonight close to imperative.

If they are to get that win, Nigel Clough knows it will take a psychological recovery from the Boro and Birmingham games, as much as a physical rejuvenation from his players, who looked spent by the end of Saturday's draw.

"It is, because you use the phrase 'cup finals', and that is how the players are (feeling)," said the Brewers boss.

"Every single game is so important that it does take an awful lot out of them, mentally as well.

"It's emotionally as much as anything.

"When you come in and they've equalised in the last few minutes again, for the second time, it has a draining effect on the players.

"But they have to put that aside, they have to get back out and fight again tonight."