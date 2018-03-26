Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fresh from being named Burton Albion's players and supporters' player of the season last May, Jackson Irvine was asked for his standout moment from the 2016-17 campaign.

The Australian international grinned before replaying the drama of the Brewers' last-gasp victory at Huddersfield Town, in which he finished Marvin Sordell's 95th-minute counter-attack after a determined display from front to back.

It is an answer that plenty of supporters, and Irvine's then-Albion colleagues, agreed with.

A disciplined, hard-earned win at the home of a team chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League earned the same number of points as triumphs over Rotherham United, Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City at the other end.

(Image: Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

In many ways, though, it felt more valuable. It was a statement, and provided Nigel Clough's Brewers with a springboard from which they surged to Championship survival during a profitable final month of the campaign.

Nearly a year on, and Albion find themselves coming out of an international break and requiring such a victory once again.

Heading to second-placed Cardiff City on Friday, Burton are three points adrift of safety. They were a point clear of it ahead of the Huddersfield game.

But the situation at the bottom end of the Championship is vastly different this season.

The chasm of quality between those fighting for promotion and those battling relegation seems to have grown, meaning no fewer than seven sides sit short of the 41 points the Brewers had amassed after 38 games in 2016-17.

The tally required for survival will be some way less than last year's, and so Burton are still right in contention to upset the odds.

(Image: Brandon Griffiths/Epic Action Imagery)

As Clough has intimated, Albion need to defeat one or two of the high-flying clubs if they are to achieve that goal.

In April 2017, it was David Wagner's Huddersfield - currently making a good fist of Premier League survival - and Leeds United, whose push to the play-offs was all but ended by Clough's men at the Pirelli Stadium.

This time around, Cardiff, sixth-placed Middlesbrough, fifth-placed Derby County and even Preston North End, in eighth, present promotion-chasing hurdles between the Brewers and their own target.

The Bluebirds and Boro are Burton's next two fixtures, and victory in either clash could provide a timely fillip to a squad that will need every ounce of character and resilience it possesses in the next six weeks.

When Albion won at the John Smith's Stadium last season, it was significant for more than just allowing the Brewers a platform upon which to build.

The unforgettable celebrations of Irvine, Andy Garner and the travelling Burton support showed how much they appreciated the efforts that had gone in to beating one of the division's top sides, and how important it could be.

Burton earned six wins over top-half teams in 2016-17. So far this season, that figure is at two.

Recent displays against Bristol City and Sheffield United suggest another big-name scalp is a possibility.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

In those games, a clinical touch at the right time could have proved the difference. Burton are creating chances against sides near the top – their issue is finishing them off, as Irvine did from Sordell’s counter a year ago after a stunning 96-minute performance from the latter man.

With four of the Brewers' eight remaining fixtures coming against genuine relegation rivals, it could yet be their successes against teams at the other end of the division that prove crucial.

How Burton Albion would love for Friday's game in south Wales to provide another 'Huddersfield moment'.